Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Alibaba ranges from SGD 64.5K per year for P4 to SGD 140K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 71.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
SGD 64.5K
SGD 64.5K
SGD 0
SGD 0
P5
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
P6
SGD 140K
SGD 114K
SGD 0
SGD 26K
P7
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.
