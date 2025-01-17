← Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Alibaba ranges from SGD 64.5K per year for P4 to SGD 140K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 71.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
Junior SDE(Entry Level)
SGD 64.5K
SGD 64.5K
SGD 0
SGD 0
P5
SDE
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
P6
SDE II
SGD 140K
SGD 114K
SGD 0
SGD 26K
P7
Senior SDE
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alibaba in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,039,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is CN¥472,416.

