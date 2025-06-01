← Company Directory
Alibaba
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Alibaba Business Development Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 791K - AED 938K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 697KAED 791KAED 938KAED 989K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Business Development submission at Alibaba to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

AED 588K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Development offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Alibaba in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 989,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Business Development role in United Arab Emirates is AED 696,695.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alibaba

Related Companies

  • Weedmaps
  • CoStar Group
  • Sabre
  • MarketAxess
  • 2U
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources