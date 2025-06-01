← Company Directory
Alibaba
Alibaba Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Malaysia at Alibaba ranges from MYR 111K to MYR 155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 120K - MYR 140K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 111KMYR 120KMYR 140KMYR 155K
Common Range
Possible Range

MYR 696K

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Alibaba in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 155,331. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Accountant role in Malaysia is MYR 110,951.

