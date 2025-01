Algebra Ventures, established in 2016 in Cairo, Egypt, is a prominent venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments in Egypt and the MENA region. They offer multi-stage capital, strategic guidance, co-investor access, and talent development to support founders from seed to Series B. With a diverse team, they have invested in over 40 companies, including notable startups like Trella, Elmenus, Yodawy, Shift EV, Sylndr, and Halan.