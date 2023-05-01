← Company Directory
Alexander Wang
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Alexander Wang Salaries

Alexander Wang's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $195,975 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alexander Wang. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$196K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alexander Wang is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alexander Wang is $147,738.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alexander Wang

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources