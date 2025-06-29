← Company Directory
Alex Solutions
Alex Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Alex Solutions totals A$96.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alex Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alex Solutions
Software Engineer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$96.7K
Level
-
Base
A$96.7K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Alex Solutions?

A$251K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alex Solutions in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$151,796. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alex Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$96,721.

