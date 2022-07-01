← Company Directory
Alector
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Alector that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We have always walked our own path, at Alector. That’s what led us to the bold thinking and fresh, new approach of empowering the body’s immune system to fight disease.Join us in our mission to eliminate neurodegeneration and cancer through immuno-neurology and immuno-oncology. We are developing a broad portfolio of programs, currently in various stages of clinical trials.Alector is based in South San Francisco, CA. We were founded in 2013 by thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience, and antibody drug discovery.

    http://alector.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Alector

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources