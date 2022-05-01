← Company Directory
Aldi
Aldi Salaries

Aldi's salary ranges from $35,537 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $119,400 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aldi. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80.7K
Business Operations
$59.4K
Customer Service
$35.5K

Data Analyst
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$69.1K
Financial Analyst
$85.4K
Human Resources
$86.6K
Legal
$60.7K
Management Consultant
$119K
Product Designer
$86.5K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Sales
$80.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$76.9K
Solution Architect
$86.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aldi is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aldi is $80,525.

