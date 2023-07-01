← Company Directory
Alcor Scientific
    ALCOR Scientific is a privately held company that provides clinical instrumentation and enteral feeding systems to improve diagnosis and patient care. They focus on historically inefficient healthcare segments and develop innovative technologies to improve outcomes. Their products are designed to modernize traditional processes, save time, and enhance patient care. ALCOR Scientific sells their products through distributors and directly to healthcare providers worldwide. All equipment is designed, manufactured, and supported in the USA.

    https://alcorscientific.com
    2001
    31
    $1M-$10M
