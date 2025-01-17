← Company Directory
Alcon
Alcon Hardware Engineer Salaries in Greater Santa Barbara Area

Last updated: 1/17/2025

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Alcon in Greater Santa Barbara Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $98,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alcon for the Hardware Engineer role in Greater Santa Barbara Area is $98,000.

