Alcatraz AI
Alcatraz AI Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bulgaria at Alcatraz AI ranges from BGN 96.1K to BGN 140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alcatraz AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 110K - BGN 126K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 96.1KBGN 110KBGN 126KBGN 140K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Alcatraz AI?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alcatraz AI in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 139,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alcatraz AI for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 96,076.

