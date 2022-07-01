← Company Directory
Albert
Albert Salaries

Albert's salary ranges from $104,040 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $276,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $276K
Marketing
$149K
Product Manager
$169K

Recruiter
$104K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Albert, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Albert is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $276,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Albert is $159,200.

