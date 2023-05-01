← Company Directory
Albemarle
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Albemarle that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Albemarle Corporation is a global specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures, and markets lithium, bromine, and catalyst products. Its lithium products are used in batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, while its bromine products are used in fire safety solutions, chemical synthesis, and industrial applications. The company also provides catalysts for various industries, including energy storage, petroleum refining, and automotive. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    http://albemarle.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    7,400
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Albemarle

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources