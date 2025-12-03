Company Directory
AlayaCare
AlayaCare Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Canada at AlayaCare ranges from CA$63.3K to CA$86.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AlayaCare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$49.6K - $58.8K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$45.8K$49.6K$58.8K$62.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AlayaCare?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at AlayaCare in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$86,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlayaCare for the Customer Service role in Canada is CA$63,343.

