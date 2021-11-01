← Company Directory
Alation
Alation Salaries

Alation's salary ranges from $19,962 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $486,420 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alation. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
SE4 $224K
SE5 $293K
Customer Service
$291K
Data Scientist
$191K

Financial Analyst
$20K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Marketing
$106K
Product Designer
$205K
Product Manager
$486K
Sales
$94.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$66.2K
Solution Architect
$270K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Alation, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alation is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $486,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alation is $197,806.

