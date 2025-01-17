Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at Alarm.com ranges from $109K per year for Software Engineer I to $142K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alarm.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$109K
$108K
$0
$1.3K
Software Engineer II
$142K
$124K
$14.8K
$2.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)
0%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)
40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-year (NaN% per period)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)