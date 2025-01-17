← Company Directory
Alarm.com
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Alarm.com Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Alarm.com totals $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alarm.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alarm.com
Senior Software Engineer
hidden
Total per year
$152K
Level
L3
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at Alarm.com?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

0%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Alarm.com in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $202,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alarm.com for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $151,000.

