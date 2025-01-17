← Company Directory
Alan
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • France

Alan Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in France

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France package at Alan totals €73.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alan
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€73.6K
Level
hidden
Base
€61.4K
Stock (/yr)
€12.2K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Alan?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Alan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Alan in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €173,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alan for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in France is €76,711.

Other Resources