Alan AI
    Alan AI is an AI platform that enables enterprises to build and manage multimodal copilots for various applications. With a growing community of developers, the platform offers advanced AI capabilities such as voice processing, speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning. Alan AI leverages large language models, real-time data analytics, and other advanced technologies to train its AI system on private data sets and corpus. The company is actively seeking to expand its reach and recruit a talented team.

    https://alan.app
    2018
    31
    $1M-$10M
