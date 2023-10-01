← Company Directory
AKUR8
AKUR8 Salaries

AKUR8's salary ranges from $79,692 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $244,718 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AKUR8. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$92.8K
Partner Manager
$245K
Sales
$231K

Software Engineer
$79.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AKUR8 is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AKUR8 is $161,996.

