Akuna Capital
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

  Greater Chicago Area

Akuna Capital Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Akuna Capital ranges from $186K per year for Junior Software Engineer to $343K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Akuna Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$186K
$141K
$0
$44.4K
Mid Level Software Engineer
$241K
$156K
$0
$85.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$343K
$215K
$0
$128K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Akuna Capital?

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Akuna Capital in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $342,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akuna Capital for the Software Engineer role in Greater Chicago Area is $190,000.

Other Resources