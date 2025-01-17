Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Akuna Capital ranges from $186K per year for Junior Software Engineer to $343K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Akuna Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
$186K
$141K
$0
$44.4K
Mid Level Software Engineer
$241K
$156K
$0
$85.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$343K
$215K
$0
$128K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
