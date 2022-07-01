← Company Directory
Akili Interactive
Akili Interactive Salaries

Akili Interactive's median salary is $147,260 for a Recruiter . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Akili Interactive. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Recruiter
$147K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Akili Interactive is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akili Interactive is $147,260.

