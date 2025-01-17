← Company Directory
Aker Solutions
Aker Solutions Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Norway at Aker Solutions ranges from NOK 1.09M to NOK 1.56M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aker Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 1.25M - NOK 1.47M
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 1.09MNOK 1.25MNOK 1.47MNOK 1.56M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Aker Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Aker Solutions in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,559,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aker Solutions for the Solution Architect role in Norway is NOK 1,092,671.

