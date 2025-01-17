← Company Directory
Aker Solutions
  Project Manager
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Aker Solutions Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Aker Solutions ranges from AED 280K to AED 399K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aker Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 318K - AED 362K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 280KAED 318KAED 362KAED 399K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Aker Solutions in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 398,741. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aker Solutions for the Project Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 280,470.

