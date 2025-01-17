Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Akamai ranges from ₹2.4M per year for Software Engineer 2 to ₹3.25M per year for Senior Software Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.54M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Akamai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.4M
₹2.07M
₹164K
₹166K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹3.25M
₹2.8M
₹445K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)