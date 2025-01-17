Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Akamai ranges from $139K per year for Software Engineer 2 to $180K per year for Senior Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Akamai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$139K
$120K
$10.6K
$9.1K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$184K
$144K
$21.3K
$18K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$180K
$161K
$12.7K
$6.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)