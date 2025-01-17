← Company Directory
Akamai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • India

Akamai Software Engineer Salaries in India

Software Engineer compensation in India at Akamai ranges from ₹1.62M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹9.58M per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Akamai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
₹1.62M
₹1.35M
₹132K
₹132K
Software Engineer 2
₹2.3M
₹2.03M
₹140K
₹127K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹3.54M
₹2.86M
₹539K
₹144K
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹5.58M
₹4.11M
₹1.17M
₹298K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Akamai in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,578,326. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akamai for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,400,389.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Akamai

Related Companies

  • Autodesk
  • Cisco
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Marvell
  • VERISIGN
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources