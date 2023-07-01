← Company Directory
Aiwyn
Top Insights
    Aiwyn helps professional services firms improve their work-to-cash cycle, leading to faster cash flow, more productive professionals, and better client experiences. Their Practice Intelligence™ solutions empower executives, partners, and staff to deliver more value and work at their highest expertise. Aiwyn offers solutions that accelerate client payments and provide predictive insights for strategic growth decisions. Benefits include saving time, eliminating back office tasks, reducing days-in-WIP and days-in-AR, improving cash flow, and offering a top-notch experience for employees and clients.

    aiwyn.ai
    2020
    31
    $1M-$10M
