Aiven
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Aiven Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Aiven totals €134K per year. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aiven
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€134K
Level
-
Base
€134K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Aiven?

€146K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aiven, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aiven, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Aiven in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €212,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aiven for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €109,389.

Other Resources