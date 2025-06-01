← Company Directory
Aiven
Aiven Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United Kingdom at Aiven ranges from £66.8K to £97.3K per year.

Average Total Compensation

£76.7K - £87.4K
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
£66.8K£76.7K£87.4K£97.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aiven, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Aiven in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £97,268. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aiven for the Sales role in United Kingdom is £66,768.

