← Company Directory
Airwallex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Partner Manager

  • All Partner Manager Salaries

Airwallex Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in Singapore at Airwallex ranges from SGD 167K to SGD 238K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airwallex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 189K - SGD 216K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 167KSGD 189KSGD 216KSGD 238K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Partner Manager submissions at Airwallex to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.5K+ (sometimes SGD 395K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Airwallex, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Partner Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at Airwallex in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 237,782. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airwallex for the Partner Manager role in Singapore is SGD 167,254.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airwallex

Related Companies

  • Adyen
  • Verifone
  • Starling Bank
  • InvestCloud
  • Soldo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources