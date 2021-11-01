← Company Directory
Airtasker
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Airtasker Salaries

Airtasker's salary ranges from $89,737 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $151,900 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtasker. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Data Analyst
$89.7K
Human Resources
$144K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Manager
$152K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airtasker is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $151,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtasker is $132,138.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airtasker

Related Companies

  • First American Financial
  • Citi
  • Expedia
  • Groupon
  • Eventbrite
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources