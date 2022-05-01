Company Directory
Airspan Networks
Airspan Networks Salaries

Airspan Networks's salary ranges from $67,734 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $148,839 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airspan Networks. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $149K
Software Engineer
Median $85.2K
Hardware Engineer
$67.7K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airspan Networks is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $148,839. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airspan Networks is $85,157.

