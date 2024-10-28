← Company Directory
Airports Authority Of India
Airports Authority Of India Salaries

Airports Authority Of India's salary ranges from $15,121 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $20,120 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airports Authority Of India. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Customer Service
$20.1K
Software Engineer
$15.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airports Authority Of India is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $20,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airports Authority Of India is $17,621.

