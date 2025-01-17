← Company Directory
AirHelp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

AirHelp Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Poland at AirHelp ranges from PLN 164K to PLN 224K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AirHelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 176K - PLN 213K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 164KPLN 176KPLN 213KPLN 224K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at AirHelp to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at AirHelp?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at AirHelp in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 224,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AirHelp for the Product Manager role in Poland is PLN 164,367.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AirHelp

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • SoFi
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources