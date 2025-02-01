← Company Directory
Aircall
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Aircall Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Aircall totals €67K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aircall's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aircall
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€67K
Level
Senior
Base
€67K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Aircall?

€151K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.4K+ (sometimes €284K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Aircall in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €86,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aircall for the Backend Software Engineer role in Spain is €67,045.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aircall

Related Companies

  • QuantumBlack
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources