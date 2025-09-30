Software Engineer compensation in France at Airbus totals €56.4K per year for l3. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €42.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€56.4K
€53.6K
€0
€2.8K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***