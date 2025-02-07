Mobile Software Engineer compensation in United States at Airbnb totals $487K per year for G9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $455K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G9
$487K
$222K
$235K
$29.8K
G10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
