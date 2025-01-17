← Company Directory
Airbnb
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United States

Airbnb Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $204K per year for G7 to $580K per year for G10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $460K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G7
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$204K
$137K
$48.7K
$18.3K
G8
Software Engineer
$318K
$182K
$113K
$22.9K
G9
Senior Software Engineer
$448K
$221K
$196K
$30K
G10
Staff Software Engineer
$580K
$247K
$279K
$54.1K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Airbnb in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $627,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $451,408.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airbnb

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Opendoor
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources