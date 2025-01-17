← Company Directory
Airbnb
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Seattle Area

Airbnb Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Airbnb ranges from $320K per year for G8 to $465K per year for G9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $446K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G7
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G8
Software Engineer
$320K
$182K
$118K
$19.6K
G9
Senior Software Engineer
$465K
$219K
$217K
$30.2K
G10
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Airbnb in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $533,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $391,000.

Other Resources