Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Airbnb ranges from $215K per year for G7 to $624K per year for G10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $530K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G7
$215K
$136K
$62.5K
$16.3K
G8
$314K
$179K
$116K
$19.1K
G9
$512K
$235K
$235K
$41K
G10
$624K
$259K
$324K
$41K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
