Airbnb
Airbnb Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Airbnb ranges from ₹8.76M per year for G8 to ₹13.82M per year for G9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹8.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G7
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G8
Software Engineer
₹8.76M
₹4.64M
₹3.75M
₹375K
G9
Senior Software Engineer
₹13.82M
₹7M
₹5.97M
₹839K
G10
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Airbnb in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹15,596,231. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹8,237,478.

