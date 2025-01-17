All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Airbnb ranges from $241K per year for L3 to $738K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $364K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airbnb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$241K
$159K
$65.1K
$16.7K
L4
$250K
$169K
$69.9K
$10.9K
L5
$397K
$211K
$155K
$30.9K
L6
$546K
$249K
$243K
$54.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
