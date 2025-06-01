← Company Directory
AirAsia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

AirAsia Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Malaysia package at AirAsia totals MYR 63.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AirAsia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
AirAsia
Software Engineer
Kuala Lumpur, KL, Malaysia
Total per year
MYR 63.1K
Level
L2
Base
MYR 63.1K
Stock (/yr)
MYR 0
Bonus
MYR 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at AirAsia?

MYR 696K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MYR 131K+ (sometimes MYR 1.31M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AirAsia in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 171,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AirAsia for the Software Engineer role in Malaysia is MYR 100,073.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AirAsia

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Snap
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources