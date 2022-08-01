← Company Directory
Aira
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Aira that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AI stands for Artificial Intelligence; RA stands for Remote Assistance. When you put them together you get Aira.Aira is a service that uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to connect people to highly trained, remotely-located agents. At the touch of a button, Aira delivers instant access to information, enhancing everyday efficiency, engagement, and independence. Whether the user is a person who is blind or low vision, an older adult, or a sighted individual, Aira provides access to information in ways that augment human capabilities like never before.

    http://aira.io
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Aira

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources