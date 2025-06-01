← Company Directory
Air France
Air France Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Air France totals €44K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Air France's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
Air France
Software Engineer
Sophia-Antipolis, PR, France
Total per year
€44K
Level
L1
Base
€42K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.9K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Air France?

€146K

Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Air France in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €50,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Air France for the Software Engineer role in France is €42,025.

Other Resources