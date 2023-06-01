← Company Directory
Ainstein AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ainstein AI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ainstein is a 3rd Wave AI System developed out of MIT that brings AI to portfolios, wealth management, and boards. Ainstein Cubes provide personalized AI-level guidance, automated AI-level advice, and "always on" surveillance. Ainstein adds alpha by defending from foreseeable risks and creates high-frequency research with learning algorithms. Ainstein brings AI to boards and C-suite management of listed companies, and employees of corporate clients can save up to 90% on 401(k) fees for advice. Ainstein delivers on the future of systematized and improved investing with AI.

    http://www.ainsteinai.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ainstein AI

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • SoFi
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources