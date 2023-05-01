← Company Directory
Aimmune Therapeutics
    Aimmune Therapeutics develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead product candidate is AR101, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company also engages in the research and development of other product candidates targeting food allergies, such as egg and cow's milk allergy. Aimmune has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and a clinical collaboration agreement with Regeneron Ireland and Sanofi Biotechnology. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

    http://www.aimmune.com
    2011
    339
    $0-$1M
