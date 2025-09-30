Company Directory
AIG
AIG Software Engineering Manager Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in New York City Area package at AIG totals $200K per year. Last updated: 9/30/2025

AIG
VP Data Engineering
New York, NY
Total per year
$200K
Level
-
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
20 Years
What are the career levels at AIG?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at AIG in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $415,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the Software Engineering Manager role in New York City Area is $240,000.

Other Resources