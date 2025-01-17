← Company Directory
AIG
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • New York City Area

AIG Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at AIG totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AIG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
AIG
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$150K
Level
L12
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
12 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at AIG?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AIG in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $315,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AIG

Related Companies

  • Principal Financial Group
  • Northern Trust
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Merrill Lynch
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources